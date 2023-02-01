Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $389.25 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $19.24 or 0.00083225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.06 billion and approximately $389.25 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00059157 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009767 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001029 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025145 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004053 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001885 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,372,858 coins and its circulating supply is 314,966,868 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
