Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $389.25 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $19.24 or 0.00083225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.06 billion and approximately $389.25 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00059157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,372,858 coins and its circulating supply is 314,966,868 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

