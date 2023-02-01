Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. 532,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

