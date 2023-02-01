Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Avangrid Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. 532,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avangrid (AGR)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.