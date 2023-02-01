Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Shares Up 2% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million.

Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $156.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

