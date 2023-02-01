Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 743,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

