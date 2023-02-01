AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,090 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.
