AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

ARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

