Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

