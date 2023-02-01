Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) versus Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Head to Head Analysis

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bâloise and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bâloise N/A N/A N/A Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bâloise and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bâloise 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 2 1 3 0 2.17

Valuation & Earnings

Bâloise currently has a consensus price target of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 990.01%. Given Bâloise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bâloise is more favorable than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA.

This table compares Bâloise and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $1.14 12.53 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 2.09

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bâloise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays an annual dividend of $10.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 58.6%. Bâloise pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance. The Life segment provides endowment policies, term insurance, investment-linked products and private placement life insurance. The Asset Management & Banking segment consists of Baloise Bank SoBa, which acts as a universal bank in Switzerland; and Deutscher Ring Bausparkasse, which operates in Germany. The Other Activities segment includes equity investment, real estate, and financing firms. The company was founded on May 2, 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. It offers motor, home, accident and health, travel, leisure craft, boat, valuables, liability, commercial, marine/transport, agriculture, natural perils, life, and pet insurance products. The company also provides defined contribution occupational pension schemes for businesses, which include disability pension, spouse/cohabitant pension, and child's pension products. It distributes its products through various distribution channels comprising office channel, call center, Internet, partners, and brokers to private and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

