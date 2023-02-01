Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $159,465,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. 8,794,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,955,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

