Barclays Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $251.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $311.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $221.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

