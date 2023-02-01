Barrington Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $19.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.21. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.68 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 3.3 %

AMG stock opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $172.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.