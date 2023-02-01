Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.93 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.39-$0.45 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 183,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several analysts recently commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,961,000 after buying an additional 173,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

