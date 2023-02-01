Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,440,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,268,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 201,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $67.63.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.