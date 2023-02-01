Best Buy Co., Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.89 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.93. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,124 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

