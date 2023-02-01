Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $30.06 million and $91,279.85 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00227012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00096768 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00055360 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00057697 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

