Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Tops $299.73 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $299.73 million and $8.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $17.11 or 0.00071091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00198108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

