BitTorrent-New Hits Market Capitalization of $683.32 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $683.32 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003789 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001340 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000072 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $16,284,414.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

