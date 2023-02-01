Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Reduced by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 4.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock worth $171,315,596. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus lowered their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

