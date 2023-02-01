Blankinship & Foster LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.98. 27,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,905. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

