Blockearth (BLET) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockearth has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockearth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00404266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.70 or 0.28376516 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00573461 BTC.

About Blockearth

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockearth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockearth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.