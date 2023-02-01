BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 30,796 shares during the period. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

