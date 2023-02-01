BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $69.77. 4,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

