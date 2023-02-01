BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $69.77. 4,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55.
About BOC Hong Kong
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOC Hong Kong (BHKLY)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.