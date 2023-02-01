Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.08-$7.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.
Boston Properties Trading Up 3.3 %
BXP opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 210.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.