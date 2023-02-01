Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.08-$7.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

Boston Properties Trading Up 3.3 %

BXP opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 210.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

