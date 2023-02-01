Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.32 billion-$13.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.46 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.86-1.93 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

BSX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. 11,029,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,614. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

