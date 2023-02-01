Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,354,000 after acquiring an additional 336,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,465,000 after acquiring an additional 245,797 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,119,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,445,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

