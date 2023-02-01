Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,144. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $72.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $215,377.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,550.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777,530 shares of company stock valued at $52,707,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

