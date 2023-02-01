Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.94.

EAT stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,377. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

