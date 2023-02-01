Brokerages Set Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Target Price at $578.89

Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $580.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $499.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $431.96 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

