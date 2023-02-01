Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT at $198.36

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC stock opened at $183.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

