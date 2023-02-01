Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Target Price at $158.00

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.60.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average of $150.10. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $211.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.