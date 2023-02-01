Brokers Issue Forecasts for Robert Half International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

