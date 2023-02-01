Brokers Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Woodward Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of WWD opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 88.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.