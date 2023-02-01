Brokers Offer Predictions for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a report released on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.71. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($7.54) per share.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

LNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Shares of LNG opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $110.65 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.