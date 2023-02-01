Brokers Set Expectations for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$64.06 million for the quarter.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 1.6 %

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.10.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$39.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.36. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.