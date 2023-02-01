Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$4.73 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Sam Jb Pollock bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.54 per share, with a total value of C$255,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,760,730.60. In related news, Director John Patrick Mullen bought 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$339,185.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$339,185.24. Also, Director Sam Jb Pollock purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,760,730.60.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

