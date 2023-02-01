Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.50

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 12816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.08) to GBX 2,200 ($27.17) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 2,070 ($25.57) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,380 ($29.39) to GBX 2,560 ($31.62) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

