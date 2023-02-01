CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Wes Cummins Acquires 25,000 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,424,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,746.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $104,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins purchased 63,500 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,040.00.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 229,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $171.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1,823.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in CalAmp by 104.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 897,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

