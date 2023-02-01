Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 6.1%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 1,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 168.20%. The company had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
