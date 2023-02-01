Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 6.1%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 1,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 168.20%. The company had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

