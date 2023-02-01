Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 82 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $235.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.