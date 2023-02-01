Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 654 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $113.94.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.