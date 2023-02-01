Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 654 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $113.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.