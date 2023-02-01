Cambridge Trust Co. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BK opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

