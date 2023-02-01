Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Crane by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Crane by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Crane by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $116.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

