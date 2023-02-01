Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.85.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

ALL opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

