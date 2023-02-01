Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ingredion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.