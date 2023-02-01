Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

