Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.95. 3,708,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,267. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
