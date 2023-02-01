Canfor Pulp Products Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

TSE CFX opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$6.74. The firm has a market cap of C$265.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

