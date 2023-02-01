Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,570,417 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

