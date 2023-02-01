Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on March 20th

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 116.10 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £988.53 million and a PE ratio of 821.43. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 92.90 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.30 ($2.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth bought 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £19,935.65 ($24,621.03).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

