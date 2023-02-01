Capital Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,892,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.40. The stock had a trading volume of 163,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.